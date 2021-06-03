Where are the best places in Lisburn for a delicious ice-cream?
As the good weather is (hopefully!) set to continue this weekend, we want to know where are the Ulster Star reader's favourite places for ice-cream?
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:59 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 5:02 pm
Help us to support our amazing local businesses by letting us know where you like to visit for the best ice-cream in the city!
Let us know your favourites by commenting underneath our social media post on Facebook, or send your nominations to our editor, [email protected]
Please feel free to supply photos of you enjoying your delicious sweet treats.
The deadline for this is Friday, 4 June at 10am - so please get voting!
Results will be posted online this weekend.