Following on from the success of our recent #SupportLocal campaigns, we are celebrating your favourite places for a coffee in Lisburn.

Check out the results below and thank you to everyone for your comments and votes.

1. Froth Coffee Lounge

7 Skyline Drive, Harmony Mews

Popular coffee shop, Froth Coffee Lounge, earned top spot in our recent poll.

Ulster Star Christine Semple said: ‘’Froth Coffee Lounge is the best in Lisburn. Coffee how it is meant to be!’’

Fi-Fi Ferguson agreed and Barbara Toole Gilliland-Patterson were amongst the many readers who agreed.

Froth Coffee serves authentic coffee to suit all coffee lovers, in addition to a special summer special menu with an assortment of refreshing iced coffees, from iced white chocolate mochas to a honeycomb frappe.

Regulars will know that Froth Coffee Lounge is as equally popular for its food menu and desserts - including brunch bagels, salads, panini’s, and decadent loaded waffles or cheesecakes.

We spoke to Bethany, whose mother Karen is the owner of Froth. Bethany said: ‘‘A big thank you to everyone who put us forward - it’s a really lovely surprise.

‘‘We’re just a small family run coffee shop but the support we receive is really heart warming and we are so grateful.’’

2. The Highway Cart

8 Hillhall Road, The Highway Inn Bar and Kitchen

Chelsea Brown is amongst our readers who are absolutely raving about The Highway Cart, saying: ‘’The Highway Cart at the Highway Bar and Kitchen serves great coffee, sausage rolls - and the traybakes are to die for!’’

Kelly Anne was amongst our many readers who agreed, enthusing that The Highway Cart serves ‘’lovely coffee and the best sausage rolls about.’’

The Highway Cart at The Highway Inn is open seven days a week from 8am until 3pm, selling coffee, homemade cakes and traybakes, homemade sausage rolls, paninis and gourmet hotdogs

Nichola O’Boyle-Smyth said: ‘‘Highway Inn Lisburn and their new coffee cart is my favourite!’’

Indeed, the Highway Cart is the latest addition to the Highway Inn and it is already clearly proving a hit with locals.

Highway Inn bar manager Emma explained: ‘‘We are open 8am - 3pm seven days a week selling coffee, homemade cakes and traybakes, homemade Sausage rolls, paninis and gourmet hotdogs.

‘‘We try to source our ingredients as local as possible and use our local Mulhollands Butchers.’’

The team are also trying to use recyclable materials where possible and use biodegradable cups and straws.

The Highway Inn is definitely a hit with Ulster Star readers - they were just recently voted one of the best spots in Lisburn for a scrumptious brunch.

3. Dalton’s

28 Market Square

Daltons is a family run business in the heart of Lisburn.

Located in Market Square in Lisburn, Dalton’s was also nominated as one of your favourite places for brunch in our recent poll.

Janine Johnson was amongst our readers who nominated Dalton’s, saying they serve ‘’best coffee in Lisburn.’’

As well as fantastic coffee offering, they serve a range of fresh sandwiches, soups, soups, paninis and toasties.

4. On a Roll

68 Old Hillsborough Road

This finely crafted coffee bar which also serves fresh sandwiches came fourth in our poll,with our readers praising the coffee menu and terrific service.

5. Coffee Inc

1 Haslem’s Lane

This popular family owned business earned one of our top spots for coffee in Lisburn, with Ulster Star readers highly recommending it for their fantastic range of coffees and skill in crafting the perfect serve.

6. Ground Espresso Bar

Next at Sprucefield and Laganbank Road

Family owned and operated business, Ground’s vision is to become the only chain of coffee bars in Northern Ireland that can maintain a local, family friendly, welcoming atmosphere in partnership with excellent coffees served with innovation, in an ethical manner.’’

7. Bob and Berts

31-33 Bow Street

Those who enjoy a lavish coffee stacked with extra flavourings will love Bob and Bert’s extensive drinks menu - complete with festive offerings and refreshing ice coffees for caffiene fans in the summer who wish to stay cool.

If you want moreish food to go alongside your coffee - then Bob and Berts is the place for you.