Gamberi Pizza, Little Wing

The burning question proved to be an extremely popular one, with you getting in touch by email and in our comments section to let us know your thoughts.

We are delighted to say that the results have been counted and verified, with two restaurants in particular taking in an extraordinary number of reader’s votes, with only four votes separating the top and second spot.

Here at the Ulster Star, we are all about celebrating local businesses, particularly as we come out of lockdown and prepare for indoor hospitality reopening on May 24, pending final confirmation on May 20.

NYPD, Lisburn

This as a list designed to celebrate our local businesses and the great talent that we have on our doorstep, rather than pitting these hard-working businesses against one another, it is designed to celebrate what we love in our local city.

Let’s all make sure to support our local food and hospitality industry as the weeks continue, and indeed all Lisburn businesses as we move forward through the pandemic and back to our ‘new normal.’

Ulster Star #SupportsLocal.

NYPD

Gamberi Pizza from Little Wing

Longstone Street

NYPD proved to be extremely popular with our readers, with Ulster Star readers responding in their droves to tell us exactly what they love most about this small independent pizza shop with a big heart.

Indeed, you praised NYPD’s special personal touch, with Kieran Close commenting:

‘‘I just wanted to vote for NYPD, nothing is a problem and I really enjoy my meat feast from there, it is really tasty! And it is nice to see the owner Daryll sometimes deliver it to my door, a real personal touch and a local company supporting local jobs.’’

NYPD, Lisburn

The McNicholl family agreed, adding that in their opinion, NYPD is the ‘‘best pizza place in Lisburn!’’

Astra McNicholl told the Ulster Star: ‘‘Not only the best pizza, extras and friendly staff but the family who own it are lovely. They absolutely deserve to win!’’

NYPD use quality food, sourcing the finest, freshest ingredients available locally and throughout Northern Ireland. Their menu also includes kebabs, filled baguettes, burgers and more.

They are a small independent shop and give back to the community as much as possible.

Michelangelo Pizzeria, Lisburn

NYPD themselves commented on our poll, thanking everyone for their kind comments and adding that they support all of their neighbouring pizzerias and takeaways. They said:

‘‘Thank you to everyone for the votes and lovely comments.

‘‘For 12 years NYPD has been in business and we could not have done it without the endless support of our customers and the good people of Lisburn (and wider), and not forgetting to mention our great staff.

‘‘It’s always lovely to be recognised as being someone’s favourite, it does our hearts good. However, no one business can ever claim to be “the best” because the fact is, people’s tastes are subjective. What one person loves another may hate.

‘‘One thing is for sure, every pizzeria in Lisburn works hard to provide good food, and for that I respect them all.

‘‘Also, the vast majority of those businesses are owned by people from Lisburn. Local customers supporting local businesses, owned and staffed by local people.’’

Pizza from Michaelangelo's Pizzeria, Lisburn

Well said and congratulations to NYPD for the lovely votes and comments.

Michelangelo Pizzeria

Bridge Street

Another extremely popular choice for our readers, Michalangelo, alongside NYPD, seemed to be very popular amongst our readers.

Michelangelo Pizzeria specialises in authentic Italian pizza using homemade dough and the best quality ingredients.

The passion for what they do is clearly reflected in the food, as our readers voted for Michelangelo in their droves.

Pat McCafferty said: ‘‘I am new to Lisburn and a big fan of pizza, I have tried everywhere and Michelangelo Pizzeria is the best pizza hands down. The very friendly staff are also always welcoming and cater to your needs.

‘‘Also the kebab meat curly fries and chicken goujons are hard to beat with their garlicelangelo and house sauce dip.’’

Michelangelo Pizzeria also commented on our poll in response to NYPD, agreeing: ‘‘Everyone has different tastes, so someone might love your food and dislike ours or vice versa, it doesn’t make the food bad, it’s just different to what they are used too.

‘‘As long as we all serve good food and give good service, there’s enough business for us all to enjoy.’’

They continued: ‘‘What people don’t understand as well is we all tend to support each other, if someone needs chips, or boxes, we borrow from each other. It’s not like we are all enemies.’’

As well as being able to choose from a mouth-watering packed with pizzas, burgers, baguettes or a kebab, Michelangelo Pizzeria also serves desserts - including the Mint Aero cheesecake, toffee and pecan meringue roulade and more.

Another warm congratulations to Michelangelo Pizzeria and thank you to our readers for getting in touch with your kind comments.

Little Wing

Lisburn Square

Little Wing came third in our poll, with our readers raving about the authentic Naples-style pizzas.

Little Wing opened its doors in October 2009. Since the opening of the flagship restaurant on Ann Street in Belfast the Little Wing family has grown to include nine restaurants throughout Northern Ireland.

The famous restaurant uses Italian flour to make sure the dough is just right, and ripe Italian tomatoes from the rich earth of Parma. These are picked especially for Little Wing and form the base for the secret recipe sauce.

This is followed by mozzarella and the finest, freshest, toppings, before going into the traditional Wood Stone oven.

Mangia Mangia

Sloan Street

Mangia Mangia is an authentic Italian Pizza Shop in Sloan Street, Lisburn offering stone baked pizza.

It was also nominated as part of our poll celebrating local businesses in Lisburn, with readers raving about the pizzas which come in 10, 12 or 16 inches or you can choose to create your own.

In addition, Mangia Mangia also serves kebabs and chicken dishes as well as baguettes and doughballs.

Those with young families will also love the great kids’ meals on offer.

Pizzarellys

10 Bachelors Walk

Another well deserved entry in our list, popular Pizzarellys in the city centre had lots of our readers raving about the mouth-watering menu and tremendous, efficient and friendly service.

Pizzarellys is famous for its stone baked pizzas with chef’s secret tomato sauce and finest cheeses.

The buzzing bring-your-own-bottle restaurant is now taking advanced bookings ahead of the planned re-opening of indoor hospitality on May 24.

Apache Pizza

Bachelors Walk

Apache Pizza opened their first store in Portadown in 2016 and have since opened a further 13 stores in Armagh, Banbridge, Bangor, Belfast (Antrim Road), Belfast (Bradbury Place), Derry, Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Lisburn, Omagh, Strabane, Limavady and Magherafelt and aim to continue this growth in the coming years.

Apache says on their site: ‘‘We wanted a strong name that would reflect the fact that our pizzas are an original American style, as opposed to the original Italian style pizzas which have a different dough base.

‘‘Apache Pizza was so named in the spirit of admiration and respect for the indigenous peoples of North and South America. The etymology of the word Apache is widely believed to have come from the Yuma word for ‘fighting men’ and the Zuni word meaning ‘enemy’. Apache, by definition, is a collective term for several culturally related groups of Native tribes who stood up against oppression under the incredible Geronimo.

‘‘We are working hard to develop, evolve and improve Apache Pizza in a culturally sensitive and considerate way.’’

Dough Bro’s Pizza

80 Antrim Road

This is a family-run business and while the shop has only been open for two years, they have been making pizzas for much longer, which is evident in the food according to our readers.

Their site explains: ‘‘Here at Dough Bro’s our dough is made fresh daily and completely hand-stretched to perfection by our professional pizza chefs for a perfect crust.

''Your pizza is then topped off with our unique specially made pizza sauce and the freshest, finest ingredients to provide you with the highest quality pizza time after time.

‘‘We also highly value our customers and always aim to provide a high level of customer service and to go the extra mile to ensure maximum customer satisfaction because when you are happy then we are happy.’’

Simply Pizza

Market Square

Simply Pizza is renowned for their purse friendly meal deals, with our readers marvelling that they ‘‘fed the whole family.’’

As well as being terrific value for money, our Ulster Star readers also credited the popular establishment for its fantastic customer service, friendly staff and delivery drivers in addition to the mouth-watering food.

Congratulations to all the popular restaurants mentioned in this article.