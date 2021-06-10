Spread the word! - Dairy Council for Northern Ireland searching for ‘Northern Ireland’s Best Scones’ in the business

Aimed at cafes, coffee shops, home bakeries, restaurants, bars and hotels, the campaign’s aim is to find Northern Ireland’s best scones.

Jointly funded by the EU, the campaign recognises the importance of scones in the food culture of Northern Ireland, with recipes for most scones including dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, and cheese.

Launched today, the campaign will raise the profile of local cafes, restaurants, pubs, bakeries, and hotels NI-wide by offering them an opportunity to showcase their business as a scone baking contender on www.bestsconesni.com until July 8 - followed by a public vote, judge tasting session, and awards ceremony announcing the overall winner of having Northern Ireland’s Best Scones.

L-R Suzie Lee, Mike Johnston, Colin Neill copy

The overall winning business will receive the Best Scones NI award and a £1,000 hospitality gift voucher of their choice to treat their staff, in recognition for their business’ resilience during lockdown.

Dr Mike Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for NI said “We are delighted to be able to help the food service sector in such a positive way, with the assistance of funding from the EU. It has been a difficult time for everyone during lockdown, and it is our hope that this campaign will help businesses and their customers to enjoy their favourite scone and have a bit of fun at the same time once again.

Mike adds – “We will be supporting businesses by keeping them on the public’s radar through online advertising and publicity that will celebrate both the scones and the local dairy products they use.”

Supporting the EU Milk & Dairy & campaign is BBC NI’s Home Cook Hero, Suzie Lee and Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill.

Suzie is a passionate advocate of fresh, local produce and encourages businesses to be proud of the produce that they make stating - “This competition celebrates the gastronomic wonder of scones, which are packed with local ingredients such as milk, butter, cream and cheese. I am encouraging businesses to take part in Best Scones NI because it’s a great opportunity to invite customers to get out there and enjoy homemade produce in cafes, restaurants and delis with a fun voting competition for their favourite scone in the business.”

Colin adds – “We are delighted to welcome customers back to our businesses and pick up where we left off to provide the opportunities for friends and families to meet and enjoy good company and good food. We are also mindful that every latte bought, or scone eaten in all our hospitality businesses makes a valuable contribution to dairy farmers across Northern Ireland, so I see this campaign being to our mutual benefit.”