Pick up some delicious treats at the Hillsborough Farmers Market

Johnny McDowell, Indie Fude, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's Development Committee Chair and Damien Tumelty, Castlescreen Farm

This series of three artisan markets are well placed in the village of Hillsborough which is due to be awarded Royal Status.

The August market saw marketgoers enjoy stalls along The Dark Walk, as well as the street food offering extended onto the grasses of Hillsborough Fort. This month’s market will also extend onto the grounds of Hillsborough Fort and visitors can once again expect an array of fresh, artisan foods and homegrown produce. In addition, there will also be a selection of designer craft and sustainable living products available at the market.

Local producers attending the second Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets will include street food favourites Tribal Burger and newcomers RetRo’s Grilled Cheese. A delicious selection of handmade cakes and breads will also be available from newcomers Simple Devine Cakes & Bakes, Spontaneous Deuce and Kin and Folk. Popular artisan producers, many of whom have grown to be regulars at the annual Hillsborough Farmers Markets, including Castlescreen Farm, Tom and Ollie and The Oyster Catcher will also be in attendance alongside an abundance of new and returning local producers and traders. Specialised horticultural, crafts and sustainable living offerings from Potters Hill Plants, Thomas Powell Pottery and Plumpy Balms, among others, will also be available to purchase by visitors of the Hillsborough Farmers Market.