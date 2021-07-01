Is Lisburn one of the worst places for foodies?
According to a new report from CIA Landlords Insurance Lisburn is one of the worst spots in the Uk for foodies.
To coincide with the reopening of the hospitality sector, CIA Landlord has looked at which cities in the UK, and across the globe, have the highest number of restaurants per capita to determine the best cities for eating out.
On the flip side, they also established which cities are the least accommodating for British foodies.
The report suggest that Lisburn is the third worst place for food lovers in the UK, just behind Armagh and Chelmsford.
Cities were chosen by those with the highest population in the UK and European Union. The population size of each city was then compared against the number of restaurants listed on TripAdvisor to find the highest restaurants per capita. The number of vegan restaurants on TripAdvisor was also divided by the total number of restaurants to determine the plant-based hotspots. Cost of living data from Numbeo was used to find the average meal price for each city. For European cities, currencies were converted into Euros. Scores out of 10 were given for each metric and the overall ranking was determined by the average of these scores.
