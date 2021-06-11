Check out the results below:

1. Thornburys Cafe

3 Chapel Hill, Lisburn

Thornburys Cafe topped our list, with lots of our readers getting in touch to tell us why they are your favourite spot for brunch.

Nikki Elizabeth said that in her opinion: ''Thornburys Lisburn is by far the best around! Great food and service. And the desserts are unreal. I highly recommend a visit.''

Marie Burden was among the dozens of you who agreed, adding: ''Thornburys food and staff are brilliant. They are like a home from home. The time taken with customers too, it's the simple gestures that makes it worth going back for - plus the yummy grub.''

Thomas McNeill meanwhile praised the ''generous portions served up by friendly staff'', adding that it is the ''perfect stop for a treat or mid-shop treat,'' and Kellyanne Wilkinon Larkin praising the Thornburys fry as ''to die for'' with the pavlova ''definitely in a league of its own.''

Whilst Robin Burrage added: ''Not only is the food first class, it comes in good portion sizes and with excellent service. Staff are always polite and can't help the customers enough.''

Thornburys is a family run and operated cafe in Lisburn city centre. They serve a wide selection of both savoury and sweet foods, prepared freshly on the premises each day by their team of dedicated kitchen staff.

Thornburys prides itself on giving the highest quality of fayre to its customers in a relaxed and family friendly environment for ''both families enjoying lunch and weary shoppers needing a caffeine and cake fix.''

2. Coopers Restaurant

134 Longstone Street

Coopers Restaurant was also extraordinarily popular amongst our readers, with readers praising Coopers for their mouth-watering food and terrific service.

Kerri Nelson praised it as, ''the best fry I have ever had,'' whilst Monica McKeown was amongst the many who praised the ''great staff.''

Meanwhile, Diane O'Brien added that in her opinion it was the ''best veggie fry in Lisburn.''

3. The Highway Inn Bar and Kitchen

8 Hillhall Road

The social enterprise cafe is a family friendly run pub and off licence with its ethos centred in the heart of the local community.

Lisburn Community Inns Ltd launched The Highway Inn in May 2007, with facilities including a ground floor lounge, feature fireplace, hot food, first floor private room (which is available for hire) 135′ TV Screen, pool table, gaming machines and dart boards. They also show all live sports.

There is no doubt that The Highway Inn is a lively community based pub which receives huge support from the local community based organisations in Lisburn. Most weekends there is some form of entertainment taking place which ranges from sport, live bands, themed nights, BBQs, discos and charity fundraising and social events.

The Highway Inn has a number of key user groups which includes the dart teams The Highway Men and The Manor Dart Team. The community pub supports many local charities and sponsors the Highway Inn Northern Ireland Supporters Club and helps to facilitate the Rab McNeice Pool League. They are also the home of The Highwaymen MCC and welcome local football team Warren Young Men on match days and social occasions.

Our readers praised the family friendly pub for its delicious food, bringing it in at a fantastic number three in our list for places to go in Lisburn for brunch.

4. Cafe Vic-Ryn

Lissue Industrial Estate

A hidden gem with homemade, quality cooking, our readers voted for Cafe Vic Ryn as one of their favourite places for a delicious brunch - praising the mouth-watering scones, desserts and fantastic coffee.

Cafe Vic-Ryn serves everything from lunches to dinners - all available to eat in or take away.

JulieAnn Spence commented: ''

5. Mackeys Home Bakery

Antrim Street

A family ran traditional home bakery, our readers voted Mackeys Home Bakery as one of their favourite places for a delicious brunch in Lisburn.

Available for takeaway, the bakery counter serves a selection of breads, cakes, and pastries whilst the hot food counter comprises of a selection often including stew, soup, sausage and bacon baps, filled sodas and frys.

Mackeys is also renowned for its absolutely spectacular selection of made to order cakes - check out their social media ahead of your next family celebration!

6. Dalton's

28 Market Square

Daltons is a family run business in the heart of Lisburn.

Located in Market Square in Lisburn, Dalton's serves a range of fresh sandwiches, soups, soups, paninis and toasties - making it an ideal spot for scrumptious brunch.

You can choose from Dalton's range of favourite sandwiches or choose to build your own. They also have a range of delicious, fresh and filling salads available.

7. Coffee Inc

Haslem's Lane

Coffee Inc. is a family owned business based in Haslems Lane, Lisburn. Serving a range of freshly made meals from freshly made breakfast fries to roast beef dinners.

They have a fantastic range of coffees and hot drinks available. This, combined with their friendly atmosphere and mouth-watering food and efficient service led our voters to cast them as one of their top spots for scrumptious brunch in Lisburn.

