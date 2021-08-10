Katrina Jackson from Chocolate Hair: Janice Mackin and Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Development Committee at LCCC

CREMA is one of 12 new businesses to open in Lisburn Castlereagh with support from the council’s Urban Investment Fund, delivered in partnership with the Department for Communities through the Covid-19 Recovery which was introduced to support towns and city centres in their recovery.

Owners Michael and Natalie are excited about their new venture, explaining: ‘‘CREMA has been specifically curated for the local people of Lisburn to offer high end speciality coffee, desserts and an extensive brunch menu as well as your favourite Mauds ice cream. Our vision is to provide a relaxing, tranquil experience for local people. Everything has been designed with our customers in mind.

‘‘We want to provide local people with a place to go in the evening, to meet up with friends or just enjoy a quiet relaxing coffee with a book. Our coffee house is open until 8pm Tuesday to Saturday, with big plans in the pipeline for bistro nights - all developed with our experienced chef’s input.

‘‘The response so far has been fantastic, we have even had the same customers coming back every day determined to try every item on our brunch menu.’’

On a visit to CREMA in Market Square Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Development Committee at LCCC commented: ‘‘I would like to welcome CREMA to our high street in Lisburn and wish them every success in the future of their business in the city centre. The Urban Investment Fund has been a great stepping stone for entrepreneurs.

‘‘Lisburn has a long proud history of family run businesses and, like many, CREMA brings a uniqueness to the hospitality offering. Their coffee, food and customer service are first class, I’ve no doubt I’ll be a regular customer.’’

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The DfC Minister introduced the Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme to support the recovery of our towns and city centres in their recovery. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has received over £1million through the programme.

"These funding initiatives will help encourage people back into our towns and city centres to spend time, to support our local businesses and ultimately to help keep our town and city centres alive and prosperous.”

Complete with a local art gallery at the back of the coffee house, newly opened CREMA offers speciality types of coffee such as AeroPress, V60 and Cold brew.