Check out who has topped our list of the best places for ice-cream in Lisburn

Taylor's Ice Cream Parlour, Lisburn

The results may not surprise you!

As may be obvious in our comments section, we had a clear winner - in addition to some more great suggestions.

Check out our list below.

Young Grace Wall enjoys a ice cream at Cafe Mauds. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

1. Taylor's Ice-Cream Parlour

27 Sloan Street, Lisburn

Taylor's Ice-Cream Parlour achieved the top number of votes, with Amanda Weekes commenting: ''Has to be Taylors Ice Cream, their vanilla ice cream is delicious!''

Whilst Martin Coulter enthused: ''Taylors... beyond argument!''

Queues outside Bonka's Desserts, Lisburn

The Taylor family were delighted with the results, and thanked Ulster Star readers for their support. Helen said: ''Thank you to all our valued customers for choosing Taylors as your favourite Ice Cream in Lisburn. We really appreciate this accolade!''

Taylor's Ice-Cream Parlour are an independent Family business based in Lisburn, specialising in artisan Ice cream flavours.

They are also the home of Percy the Bedford and Ice Cream invention parties.

Percy is Taylors 1966 Bedford Ice Cream Van. He is available for hire for parties, weddings and events and serves only the best ice cream all made by the Taylor family.

2. Maud's Cafe

14 Antrim Street, Lisburn

Kerri Parker was amongst the voters for the mouth-watering ice-cream available at Cafe Mauds, commenting: ''Most definitely Mauds, Antrim Street, Lisburn (are the best ice-cream shop in Lisburn). Best staff ever!''

Cafe Mauds is renowned for their delicious ice-cream and vast array of flavours.

They also serve a varied menu of milkshakes, hot drinks, dessert and sweet menu.

3. Bonka's

65 Bridge Street, Lisburn

Bonka's Desserts came third in our poll.

Director of Bonka's Desserts Lisburn, Tim Lyness, has shared his delight at making it to the finals of the prestigious British Takeaway Awards with their popular dessert eaterie.

The shortlist for the annual British Takeaway Awards has been announced after thousands have cast their vote.

The restaurants, which are all selected and voted for by local residents, are each in with the chance to not only win the best takeaway in their region but also the coveted ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ award and a cash prize of £5,000.

Within Northern Ireland, popular Bonka's Desserts - aptly named thanks to its array of mouth-watering sweet options - won a well-deserved spot on the list of finalists, which also included: Brown's Fish & Chips , Belfast; Feeley's Fish & Chip Shop , Belfast; Mannys , Glengormley; and Pizza Guyz , Belfast.

Bonka’s and Mannys, Glengormley were the only two eateries outside of Belfast who made the Northern Ireland shortlist.

Visitors to Bonka's, which is situated on Bridge Street, can choose from a selection of crepes, waffles, shakes, cookie dough, ice cream, donuts and more.

4. Wallace and Donut

45 Seymour Street

Wallace and Donut, which has been described as 'Lisburn's best kept secret' also received lots of nominations from our readers.

Ulster Star readers marvelled at their delicious Morelli ice-cream on offer, in addition, of course, to those donuts!

They must be tasted to be believed, just make sure to arrange your visit to avoid the queues. Like the others in this list, Wallace and Donut is deservedly popular!