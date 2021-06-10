Best brunches: Where is your favourite place for brunch in Lisburn?
The Ulster Star is continuing our celebration of local businesses as restrictions continue to ease.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:56 pm
So far we've asked you where are your favourite places for a fish and chips, a Chinese takeaway, pizza and now most recently, ice-cream.
As part of our Support Local campaign, we now would love to know - where is your favourite place to dine out for brunch in Lisburn?
Comment beneath our social media post or email [email protected] by 12pm tomorrow (Friday, 11 June).
Images of your dining experience and personal recommendations behind your choice are welcomed.