Family speak out about living with epilepsy

To mark ‘Purple Day’ last month, which aims to raise awareness of epilepsy, a local family have spoken out about the impact of the condition.

The Bailey family, who live in Dromara, have a daughter with epilepsy. Georgina is 14, and she also has Hyperinsulinism.

“It can be very isolating having a child with special medical needs,” admitted mum Christine. “Other people who don’t understand medical conditions such as epilepsy are often quick to label someone as a ‘paranoid parent’ but this concept usually ends when they see your child having a seizure.

“I think this need to reach out and find out more about epilepsy and how it can affect your child’s life is what really led me to attending the Ballynahinch coffee and chat group. I had been a member of Epilepsy Action (NI) for years and I knew that there was a wealth of information available regarding school, leisure time, safety, medication etc for children.”

Find out more about epilepsy and the support available at www.epilepsy.org.uk.