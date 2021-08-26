In pictures: Celebrating National Dog Day with these pawsome pictures of your four-legged friends

Be sure to buy this week's edition of the Ulster Star, where the first instalment of our readers' pictures of their beloved canine friends are featured.
And due the popularity of our recent post, which saw hundreds of fantastic pictures of our four-legged friends, we'll be following up with another special picture spread the following week on September 3!
Sandra Champness sent us this great pic of her two rescue dogs Gus and Harvey - aren’t they lovely in their stylish matching jumpers!
Nicole Neill sent us this fantastic shot of rescue Polly on her recent staycation. She sure looks like she is having a ball!
Julie Bennett sent us this great picture of her beloved Pepper. Julie said: ‘‘She is a bit crazy - but we wouldn’t be without her!’’ Pepper looks like quite the beloved character.
Kirsten Dundas sent us this pawsome picture of Belle the Yorkiepoo who celebrated turning 6 this week!