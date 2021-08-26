Wendy Nixon sent us this great pic of show-stopping pet pooch Vincent. Isn't he gorgeous!

In pictures: Celebrating National Dog Day with these pawsome pictures of your four-legged friends

To mark International Dog Day on August 26, check out this adorable gallery of Ulster Star reader's four-legged friends.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 6:01 pm

1. National Dog Day

Sandra Champness sent us this great pic of her two rescue dogs Gus and Harvey - aren’t they lovely in their stylish matching jumpers!

2. National Dog Day

Nicole Neill sent us this fantastic shot of rescue Polly on her recent staycation. She sure looks like she is having a ball!

3. National Dog Day

Julie Bennett sent us this great picture of her beloved Pepper. Julie said: ‘‘She is a bit crazy - but we wouldn’t be without her!’’ Pepper looks like quite the beloved character.

4. National Dog Day

Kirsten Dundas sent us this pawsome picture of Belle the Yorkiepoo who celebrated turning 6 this week!

