How to get your special free Father's Day message published in the Ulster Star

Send us your special Father's Day messages!

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 20 and the Ulster Star is giving you the chance to send your dad - or another special man in your life - a message of love and thanks for the world to see.

It's been a tough 18 months for everyone and the love of someone special has helped so many of us through these difficult times.

There are also those who have missed out on that special love from their dad due to shielding or other lockdown restrictions.

Father's Day

And let's not forget the many dads who added the role of teacher to their skills during the pandemic.

So now, with Father's Day approaching, we are offering readers the opportunity to send us their messages to the special dads in their life.

Send us your message, who it is for and who it is from. Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames. Feel free to include photographs (if professional images, please seek the photographer's permission and include their business name).

We will also need your contact details in case we need to check anything. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

Celebrate Father's Day with a personalised message in the Ulster Star

Send us your message before the closing date of by Monday 14 June by email to [email protected] Please write 'Father's Day Message' in the subject line.