Eimear’s app is the ‘talk’ of CodeCamp

A Crumlin school girl’s ‘Talk App’ website has taken a top place at Kainos CodeCamp.

Student Eimear Creasy was awarded second place for her website at the camp which is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest coding workshops, held recently in Belfast by Kainos in association with Queen’s University Belfast for 200 teens.

Attendees new to the camp took the Foundation Course, during which they learnt the principles of coding and how to create their own apps.

Those who had previously completed the Foundation Course were eligible for the Advanced Course, where they developed their own website with the help and guidance of skilled mentors.

The Crumlin teenager designed the winning website for people who are deaf or have speech difficulties so they could practice conversation and use phrases during conversation, by tapping images and emojis on the site.

On the last day of camp, Eimear was selected to pitch her newly developed website to a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style judging panel of IT experts, who were collectively blown away by the intelligence, technical aptitude and sheer creativity of her design.

The judges agreed that Eimear’s website was intuitive and had a fantastic real-world use, which would have a lasting impact on peoples’ lives.

The winning students took home some phenomenal tech prizes, including a Raspberry Pi, Nintendo Switch and iPad pro, sponsored by Danske Bank, to reward their progress and coding capabilities.

Kainos CodeCamp is set to return in the summer of 2019 and students can register their interest for a place now by visiting codecamp.kainos.com