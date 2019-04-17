Dunmurry mum goes the extra mile for son

Claire McStavrick from Dunmurry will be taking to the streets next month for the Belfast City Marathon in aid of learning disability charity Mencap NI and her son Odhran.

Two year old Odhran is a frequent visitor to Mencap’s Children’s Centre and mum Claire was keen to do something to thank them for everything they have done for the family.

“Odhran just loves coming to the Mencap Children’s Centre, he cheers when we pull up in the car and has to say hello to everyone when he walks in,” explained Claire. “They have really helped Odhran so much, he has his own personality and is quite a character. Mencap are giving Odhran the best start in life, thank you.”

Odhran attends the Mencap Children’s Centre in Belfast, a unique learning environment for children with a learning disability, autism and global developmental delay, which is run in partnership with the Belfast Health Trust.

Odhran is a sociable, fun, mischievous two year old boy, who loves playing football and hide and seek with his three older sisters. Odhran was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome after he was born, when some complications were noticed with his breathing, heart and swallowing.

Claire (30) and fiancé Laurence (37) are taking part in the Fun Run at the Belfast City Marathon to raise money for the Mencap Children’s Centre to support the difference the charity has made to their son. “Odhran has changed completely since he started attending the Mencap Children’s Centre,” added Claire.

Margaret Kelly, Director of Mencap NI, said: “Mencap would like to thank Claire and all of the participants who will run in support of our work this year. Funds raised will help support the Mencap Children’s Centre, as well as deliver vital services to support adults.”