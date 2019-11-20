Dogs Trust Christmas Fair is set to take place at the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Saturday, November 30, from 11am-3pm.

The public, as well as their special canine friends, are being invited to attend and show their tremendous support for the work of the Ballymena Rehoming Centre. The team are also on the lookout for any donations of toys, blankets and tinned dog food; as well as prizes for the raffle, which raises hundreds of pounds each year for rescue dogs in the Rehoming Centre’s care over the Christmas period.

Dogs set to benefit from funds raised on the day include the adorable 12-year-old Crossbreed Poppy

Samuel Reid, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Our slogan is ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ but unfortunately many dogs find themselves without a home and at least 60 will be with us on Christmas Day this year. Our Christmas Fair is a key event for us as it raises much needed funds so we can give the dogs everything they need at Christmas and every day they are with us.

“On the day attendees will have the chance to meet Santa Paws himself and get their dog’s photo taken with him. Anyone who wishes to meet Santa Paws will also receive a small gift, along with their photo.

“The annual Christmas Fair is a great day out for all the family to enjoy and there is plenty of festive activities to enjoy. We have our popular tombola and grand raffle; various craft stalls, as well as lots of Dogs Trust merchandise; and tasty refreshments, including mulled wine and mince pies.”

Dogs set to benefit from funds raised on the day include the adorable 12-year-old crossbreed, Poppy. This lively lady might be more refined in age but this definitely hasn’t slowed her down and she still has a real lust for life.

For more information about the upcoming Christmas Fair, get in touch with Samuel Reid on 02825661007 or email: Samuel.Reid@dogstrust.org.uk