Jazz dummer David Lyttle who will be appearing in R-Space at the Linen Rooms, Lisburn, on Wednesday, August 29, at 7.30pm .

David is one of the island’s most forward-thinking and celebrated instrumentalists.

On this tour, he will be joined by the hugely promising 21-year-old Derry guitarist Joseph Leighton, Admission £9.50 or tickets available online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/david-lyttle-featuring-joseph-leighton-tickets-47774242044