Countryside living in historic Gortin House

Gortin House is an exceptional family home hidden within a superb private site extending to almost 12.5 acres, offering private countryside living and plenty of room for equestrian friends.

Approached by a private tree-lined half-mile country lane, the property is greeted by an electric gated entrance opening on to a sweeping stoned driveway and meticulously landscaped gardens.

‘Gortin House’ dates back to 1653.

Originally part of the Ranfurly Estate, from 1700-1900 it was under the ownership of Thomas Knox, Lord Ranfurly and his family.

History dictates that the property was presented to one of Cromwell’s soldiers, originally as a cottage before being expanded over the years, with the most recent addition a ‘Hampton’s’ orangery coming only seven years ago.

The dwelling house extends to approximately 5600sqft and boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms including an orangery, a separate two bedroom annex, kitchen, boot room, utility room and three bathrooms.

All in all, the grounds extend to approximately 12.5 acres comprising lawns, woodland, a number of fields, formal gardens including shrubberies and wild areas.

Lying on the edge of Dungannon town, Gortin House offers substantial accommodation over two floors with plentiful ground floor space for entertaining (both inside and out) and an array of distinctive features throughout.

Many rooms retain the original features, are well-proportioned, have high ceilings and are spacious, as well as benefiting from an abundance of natural light from its sliding sash windows.

The property is located approximately 40 miles from Belfast, two hours drive from Dublin, and five minute drive from Dungannon town centre, with the M1 motorway in easy access.

Gortin House is also well placed close to a number of excellent Primary and Grammar Schools in the area, as well as all local shops and amenities.

* Gortin House,

Coalisland Road,

Dungannon, BT71 6ET

POA

Agent: Maison Real Estate: T.02887880080