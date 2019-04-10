Council pledges to adopt MND charter

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has agreed to adopt the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Charter, in support of local people living with this terminal disease and their carers.

The Charter is a statement of the respect, care and support that people living with MND and their carers deserve and should expect.

The Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, said: “Motor Neurone Disease is a devastating illness and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is proud to adopt the MND Charter. It is essential that more people are made aware of the needs of those living with MND and their carers to ensure the highest quality of life possible.”

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, the proposer of the Council motion to adopt charter, said: “As a council, we’re committed to recognising the many different needs of our residents in relation to how we deliver our services. Agreeing to adopt this Charter is a commitment that we will do all it can to ensure that people affected by MND receive a rapid response to their needs, good quality care and support.”