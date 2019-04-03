Council gets green light for new playing fields in Maghaberry

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has been granted planning permission for a football pitch to be established at Maghaberry Community Centre.

The Council can now undertake a procurement exercise following receipt of planning approval.

The planning news has been welcomed by both the local football team ‘Broomhedge Maghaberry Football Club’ and the wider community.

This new project will include a new full size grass football pitch, changing accommodation and fencing.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, speaking about this project, said: “The Council has a strong commitment to encourage the health and wellbeing of its residents, which includes ensuring they have access to top quality sporting facilities.

“This new football pitch at Maghaberry will be the latest addition to the Council’s assets.

“The need for a grass pitch in was identified within the Council’s ‘Playing Pitches Strategy’ and we are delighted to have received planning permission to commence this work.

“Without the support of Maghaberry Community Centre and the wider community this would not have been possible.

“I would like to thank them for their continued support of council initiatives in the village.

“This new football pitch will be popular with Broomhedge Maghaberry Football Club and the local schools may also use it for large scale events.

“It is the perfect addition to the MUGA that is currently in place at Maghaberry and will help to meet the growing interest of team sports and encourage more participation.”