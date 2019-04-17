Council calls for investment in Lisburn

‘Connect, Invest, Transform’ - that’s the message a Lisburn Castlereagh delegation is bringing to the UK market through the launch of a £250 million investment plan proposition led by the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin.

It was launched at the council’s annual investment and business networking event in the Mansion House, London to an audience of over 200 businesses, investors, developers and key influencers.

A key theme of the proposition is innovation and a digital first approach. This is in keeping with the theme of the Mansion House event hosted by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP in partnership with the City of London Corporation.

The Mayor, speaking about the council’s proposition, which received full council approval, said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh is investment ready, and we have a number of prime development opportunities to showcase. I challenge our private sector, statutory partners, and communities to come on board with us to deliver a shared vision. By working together we can leverage further investment to add to the £250 million profiled in our plan. This proposition marks the start of an exciting new era for the Council. We will report annually against its progress to ensure it has full community engagement throughout its duration.”