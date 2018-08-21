Could you take on trek in Cambodia?

Action Cancer is looking for supporters in Lisburn to sign up to the charity’s 2019 trekking adventure.

Cambodia Trek to Angkor Wat is due to take place from 16 th – 24 th November 16-24 next year and the charity are encouraging Lisburn people to take on the challenge of a lifetime and to raise funds to support Action Cancer’s life saving work.

Participants who sign up to take part in this experience of a lifetime are asked to raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s range of local cancer detection, prevention and support services.

The charity’s breast screening service is available to women aged 40 – 49 and over 70 who fall outside the NHS screening range (50-70). Action Cancer also provide therapeutic support in the form of counselling and complementary therapy to those living with cancer or supporting a loved one with their diagnosis. A peer mentoring service is also available for people dealing with their diagnosis and the charity has a Health Promotion programme providing education and awareness on how to minimise the risk of cancer through practical health and lifestyle choices and M.O.T. health checks.

Action Cancer are asking each person to raise £3,800 which could provide 47 breast screenings for women in Northern Ireland.

Each fundraiser will be fully supported by the Action Cancer fundraising team, who will work closely with each participant over the 18-month trek preparation time to ensure they meet their fundraising target. Registration for the trek costs £200. For an information pack contact call 028 9080 3349 or email trek@actioncancer.org