Community heroes honoured by Mayor

Local individuals and voluntary organisations from across the Lisburn Castlereagh area were recognised at the Mayor’s Community Awards recently.

The awards, held in La Mon Hotel, recognised the hard work and dedication of all those working within our local community.

Entertainment was provided by the talented Fusion Theatre and the compére for the evening was John Daly.

Autism Support Group won the Helping Hands Award, Pauline Buller from Aghalee Village Hall won the Brian McDowell Voluntary Commitment to Your Community Award, Fusion Theatre won the Youth Leadership Award, Trisha McCormick won Community Leadership Award, Lisburn Foodbank were named Charity of the Year, Moneyrea Primary School won the Making a Difference Award, and the Mayor’s Choice Award went to Helping Hands Autism Support Group.

“It has been truly inspirational to learn about the work that takes place across a variety of sectors and how this impacts the lives of so many people within our local community,” said the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin. “The volunteers and voluntary organisations, who undertake this work, do so in a selfless manner and it is through the Mayor’s Community Awards that we can give them the recognition they deserve. To bring all of these inspirational people under the one roof is our way of saying thank you. Well done to all our winners, the shortlisted nominees and to those who took the time to nominate their community heroes. I want to also thank our partners; the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Volunteer Now and the Education Authority.”