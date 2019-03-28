City proves to be a happy place to live

Lisburn and Castlereagh City has been named as the happiest place to live in Northern Ireland, according to research by the Royal Mail.

As the UK’s pre-eminent delivery company posting mail to around 30 million addresses in the UK, six days a week, Royal Mail is well placed to identify the regional differences across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The findings are based on an index that is composed of eight measures which are relevant to one’s happiness.

According to the research, Lisburn and Castlereagh tops the list in Northern Ireland, thanks to its low level of carbon emissions and good access to health services.

Newry, Mourne and Down (second), as well as Causeway Coast and Glens (third), score particularly well on their reported sense of personal well-being. Ards and North Down (fourth), along with Mid Ulster (fifth), boast notably low levels of crime compared not just to local authorities in Northern Ireland, but to the UK as a whole.