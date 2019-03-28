Can you give Stan a new home?

Stan needs his forever hone. This gentle boy arrived at Almost Home Animal Rescue a few months back in shocking condition.

Most of his fur was missing from the middle of his body, he was extremely thin, very smelly and covered in open sores where he had scratched himself raw. But look at him now.

Stan is one amazing boy, he’s a little show pony given the way he trots around. He’s a proud boy who is excellent with other dogs and great with cats. He’s been around children aged 8+ and is an affectionate boy once he gets to know you.

Can you offer Stan a home? Email alnosthomeni@gmail.com