Can you give a dog their forever home?

Are you looking for a fabulous natured happy dog who doesn’t mind being alone for a few hours each day?

Happy with huge long walks when time permits but equally as happy for shorter walks on those days when life is hectic? Who smiles every time he sees you walk in? Who just loves life? If this sounds like your kind of dog, then meet Harland. This large greyhound is just the most wonderful, happy and lovable boy, he’s a complete joy to be around.

If you think you could give him a home, email almosthomeadopt@gmail.com