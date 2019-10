Meet Bisto.

This handsome 14 week old boy needs a family of his own. He’s full of mischief just as puppies should be.

He’s a collie terrier cross and will be at least medium in size.

He loves other dogs. Due to his bouncy nature, he will only be adopted to a house with children over 8 years of age.

If you think you could give Bisto a home, email almosthomeadopt@gmail.com.