Cadet honour for local teens

Local teenagers Ryan McDowell from Dromore and Bobby Seawright from Lisburn have been honoured at a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle where they were formally appointed to serve as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets for the County Borough of Belfast.

The inspirational 16-year-olds will be two of just eleven Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets selected to take on a year-long, largely ceremonial, role.

Smiles and congratulations from Mrs Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle, Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast as she presents Cadet Sergeant Ryan McDowell with the certificate which marks his latest achievement.

They can expect a busy year ahead, attending Mrs Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, on major civic occasions.

In recognition of the award, Ryan and Bobby will each wear special insignia on their uniforms throughout their year in office.

The Citation which accompanies the award to Dromore High School student Cadet Sergeant Ryan McDowell commends the contribution which he makes 817(Lisburn) Squadron Air Training Corps, describing him as ‘a model Cadet’.

Cadet Sergeant McDowell has also been a member of the winning drill team in Northern Ireland Wing for the last three years.

In the Citation which accompanies his award, Laurehill Community College student, Able Cadet Bobby Seawright, is described as ‘hard-working and honest’ and is commended for the contribution which he makes to Training Ship Ulster, Lisburn’s Sea Cadet Detachment.

Bobby is praised for having made ‘superb progress’ since becoming a Sea Cadet in 2015 and for demonstrating ‘a level of maturity beyond that of his peers’.

A talented musician, Bobby has represented not only his unit and Northern Ireland at the highest level but also the Sea Cadets nationally at the prestigious annual Trafalgar Parade in London.

When Bobby is not partaking in Sea Cadet activities, he volunteers on a regular basis with Lisburn Seniors Club, giving support and encouragement to adults with learning difficulties and physical disabilities, and once again clearly demonstrating his ability to interact and accept responsibilities beyond his years.