Best Home Cook gets baking for charity

The winner of the BBC’s Best Home Cook 2020 title has chosen a fundraising event close to her heart to make her first public appearance since winning the competition last month.

Lisburn woman Suzie Lee Arbuthnot will be presenting a series of baking demonstrations at the ‘Let Them Eat Cake Spring Fair’ at Legacurry Presbyterian Church, Lisburn on Saturday March 14.

The event, which is supported by Spar NI, is being held to raise funds for ‘Project Sunrise’, which will see a team from the congregation travel this July to a remote village in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa to help build a pre-school crèche for disadvantaged children.

Suzie is a member of the Legacurry congregation and as a mother of two young children the project was something she was very keen to get involved with.

“I am really looking forward to the ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ event but a little nervous at the prospect of presenting my first ever live baking demonstrations,” said Suzie.

“This will be the first time that people who have followed me on my Best Home Cook journey will be able to come and see me in action and I am delighted that it’s in support of ‘Project Sunrise.”

Linda Beers, Chair, Project Sunrise Fundraising Committee said: “We are really excited to have Suzie on board. We know that she has built up a huge following and we are hoping that following will translate into big numbers at the event.

“Let Them Eat Cake is just one of a series of fund raising events that we are holding over the next few months.

“On Saturday April 4 we are holding a concert with the local gospel group Live Issue, so it’s a busy Spring for everyone involved in the Project.”

Neal Kelly, Fresh Foods Director at Henderson Group said; “SPAR NI is all about provenance and community, so we’re very proud to be supporting Suzie’s first event as winner of BBC’s Best Home Cook. We’re looking forward to working with Suzie to combine our mutual love of fresh, local food with simple and tasty meals.”

Joining Suzie on the baking stage at Let Them Eat Cake will be BBC Radio Ulster’s ‘Foodie’ Kim Lenaghan, who will be compering the event and interviewing Suzie about her experience on the hit BBC programme.

As well as the series of demonstrations, the event will include a range of stalls and tea, coffee and cake refreshments.

Tickets for the event cost £10 each and can be ordered by emailing letthemeatcaketickets@legacurry.church or by contacting 07493 336117.