‘Always do what you love’

Karen Marshall is the Centre Manager at Bow Street Mall and is responsible for the day to day operations of the Centre. Her job means she is responsible for everything from personnel and finance, to cleanliness and security, health and safety, managing contractors, liaising with tenants, building maintenance and marketing.

I always wanted to be a princess, like in the fairytale, Cinderalla. I don’t’ think I managed to achieve it, but I do sometimes get to dress up.

The person who influenced you most and how?

My dad has been a huge influence in my life. He left school at 14 and went straight out to work. He worked in a shoe shop, then a concrete factory and then eventually he became a thermal insulation technician, working for himself.

He is now 76 and only retired this year. He has always believed in me and encouraged me that I can do whatever I want to do.

Worst job you’ve ever done?

The worst job is also the best job that I have ever done, and that was working as an extra on hit TV show Game of Thrones. I can’t give away anything about the plot line, but let’s just say that working night shifts in the middle of winter, outside in the freezing cold, walking through muddy fields, breathing in soot filled air and getting grit in my eyes were all part and parcel of the role. It was tough, but I loved every minute of it!

What’s your favourite book?

At present I am really enjoying the books by Steve Cavanagh. They are legal thrillers and really intense. I enjoy trying to figure out the plots, but I’m not very successful at that.

All time favourite film?

I would have to say Apocolypto. It is sub-titled, set in the Mayan jungle, and was directed by Mel Gibson. I could watch it over and over again.

First record you bought?

Build Me Up Buttercup (I am giving away my age!)

The achievement you’re most proud of?

My children. I have a beautiful daughter and a handsome big son. They are kind, loving, decent, sensitive human beings and they are my pride and joy!

The piece of advice you would pass on to a child?

Always do what you love and you will never work a day in your life.

What is your most treasured possession?

My grandmother’s earrings.

Who would you most like to meet?

The actor James McAvoy. He is amazing!

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

I would buy a lovely big house in the country with a few stables, help out family and friends and give to charities that work with homeless people, those with cancer and animal charities.