Alliance reveals local election candidates

Alliance has officially launched its candidates for the forthcoming local government election, with Councillor Owen Gawith saying it is a chance for voters to demand better of their representatives and Council.

The party will be running nine candidates across Lisburn and Castlereagh, with Councillor Gawith, the current Alliance Group Leader on the Council, saying the fact candidates came from all walks of life gave them vital experience.

Tim Morrow and Martin Gregg will stand in Castlereagh East, Sorcha Eastwood and Michelle Guy in Castlereagh South, Aaron McIntyre in Downshire East, Owen Gawith in Downshire West, David Honeyford in Killultagh, Stephen Martin in Lisburn North, and Amanda Grehan in Lisburn South.

“Faith in local politics has never been lower,” said Mr Gawith. “But Alliance knows better is possible. However, it is not inevitable - to achieve it, people need to vote for it.

“Councils remain the one tier of local government which is delivering for people, with our Councillors on Lisburn and Castlereagh continually standing up for what is right. However, with increased Alliance representation, we can make it deliver better.

“What makes all Alliance’s candidates special is not privileged backgrounds or powerful connections but their determination to believe better is possible, and to step up and do the work to deliver it. They are people who believe our community deserves better.

“If you share that view, then demand better by voting Alliance in Lisburn and Castlereagh on May 2.”