A boost for community groups

Community groups in Lisburn are celebrating after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Penny Square CIC is using a grant of £9,951 to install new lighting, improve their plumbing and install new signs. They are also buying furniture and plants to decorate their space.

Glenavy Youth Project is using a £10,000 grant to run activities for local young people. These include environmental clean-ups, workshops on the risks of drugs and alcohol, a road safety campaign and a short residential.

Harmony Hill Primary School is using a £10,000 grant to develop their outdoor area to include an outdoor shelter, a bike shelter and a polytunnel.

McKinney Primary School at Dundrod, is using a £10,000 grant to improve the paths and entrances between the nursery, main school, and sports area. They are also using the grant to buy seating and play equipment.

Also receiving funding is RAMS (N.I.) Limited. The group, based in Dunmurry, supports people with Multiple Sclerosis and their families. They are using a grant of £7,194 to buy equipment that will help people with MS to improve their mobility and keep their muscles active.

Kate Beggs, National Lottery Community Fund NI Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants, which we hope will help players to better understand the difference they make when they buy a ticket.”