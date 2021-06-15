The extraordinary knitter of Ards (June 1826)

This newspaper reported: “Our readers may recollect, that we gave an account, some time since, of the extraordinary ingenuity displayed by a man of the name of McDonald, of Newtownards, in knitting a very handsome coat, without a single seam being in the garment. Since which, he has completed the entire suit, viz – coat, waistcoat, pantaloons, and half-boots! The whole being without a seam, and fitting remarkably well.”