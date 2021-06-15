The extraordinary knitter of Ards (June 1826)
During this week in 1826 the News Letter published a following on story on an extraordinary knitting achievement by a man from Newtownards.
This newspaper reported: “Our readers may recollect, that we gave an account, some time since, of the extraordinary ingenuity displayed by a man of the name of McDonald, of Newtownards, in knitting a very handsome coat, without a single seam being in the garment. Since which, he has completed the entire suit, viz – coat, waistcoat, pantaloons, and half-boots! The whole being without a seam, and fitting remarkably well.”
It added: “When McDonald stands before us, equipped in his self-constructed suit, warm enough to resist the bitterest blasts of winter, we see portrayed in real life, all the inventive powers, which the pen of fiction gave to the celebrated Robinson Crusoe.”