BYGONE DAYS: The Duke of Abercorn purchases top Suffolk sheep at sale

Dennis Bell and Sam Stockman complete the final forms prior to the start of the Mid-Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club’s sponsored two day tractor and car trek from Moneymore to Castlerock and return in aid of ME Research in August 2010. Picture: Simon Robinson/Mid Ulster Mail archives

His Grace the Duke of Abercorn was the patron of the show, and his farm manager, Mr Robert Bell, the chairman for rest of the year. The secretary Mr Alderton, Balmoral, was also in attendance and acted chief steward, as well as an advisory capacity.

The judge was Mr J R Keeble, JP, Brantham, Maningtree, who, it was noted, owned a flock of several thousand Suffolks. He had come direct from the Dublin event, “and commenced operations with the adjudication of rams”.

He placed the exhibit of Mr J G McKeag first, and this animal was also winner of the Kimbally Cup.

David Wylie completes the final forms prior to the start of the Mid-Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club’s sponsored two day tractor and car trek from Moneymore to Castlerock and return in aid of ME Research in August 2010. Picture: Simon Robinson/Mid Ulster Mail archives

The purchaser was the Duke of Abercorn, at 17 guineas.

The second prize went to Mr Isaac Hill, who sold his exhibit to Mr Robinson for 10 guineas.

The third prize was awarded to Messrs J C McCulloch and Sons, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Their exhibit was purchased by Mr Beacon from Enniskillen, at 11½ guineas.

David Crooks has time to flick through the News Letter for the latest news before setting off in the Mid-Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club’s sponsored two day tractor and car trek from Moneymore to Castlerock in August 2010. Picture: Simon Robinson/Mid Ulster Mail archives

The fourth prize fell to Mr D Davidson, and Mr John Grey of Craigavad was the purchaser at 10 guineas.

The class for ram lambs numbered over 80 head. The first prize and champion lamb was found in the exhibit of Mr J Galbraith, who sold it to Mr Laurence Ball for 17 guineas. This lamb was also awarded the Society’s Cup.

The second prize was an animal belonging to the same exhibitor which went to Mr Scott of Armagh for 11 guineas.

The same figure was paid by Mr Ellison of Comber, for the third prize lamb from Messrs Calloch’s Flock.

On the road for the 2010 Mid-Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club’s sponsored two day tractor and car trek from Moneymore to Castlerock and return in aid of ME Research in August of that year. Picture: Simon Robinson/Mid Ulster Mail archives

Mr Little secured the fourth prize lamb at 7 guineas and the fifth prize animal, belonging to Mr John Osborne, sold to Mr Aakin from Greyabbey at 7½ guineas.

NOVICE CLASS

The challenge cup and silver medal, which was presented by Messrs R J Allam, Ltd, for the champion of the novice class went to Mr William Patterson of Newtownards, who was also reserve for these trophies.

His exhibits sold to Mr Ball and Mr Henry at nine guineas and eight guineas, respectively.

Andy Sinclair prepares his vintage tractor for the Mid-Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club’s sponsored two day tractor and car trek from Moneymore to Castlerock and return in aid of ME Research in August 2010. Picture: Simon Robinson/Mid Ulster Mail archives

The next class for ewe lambs totalled over 60 head. The winners were found in Mr Galbraith’s pen and the brace was disposed of to Mr William Patton of Loughries, Newtownards, at 19 guineas.

The second prize ewe lambs were exhibited by Mr Isaac Hill and were sold to Mr Hazleton at 12 guineas.