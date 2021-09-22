Fort Hill pupils Carol Bittle and Margaret Kelly receive advice on travelling to the States from Karen Walkingshaw and Kathy Doran of Oasis Travel
Take a trip down memory lane

Take a look back at the years gone by with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 4:17 pm

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you - email [email protected]

1.

At the launch of the Lisburn Borough International Sportstar Club in 1991 are Bobby Watson, Mary Peters, Councillor Bill Watson, Mayor William McAllister, Jimmy Kirkwood and Liz Rogers

2.

Judith Parker, Pamela Scott, Julie Wright and Pamela Pentland with ballot prizes from the school's holiday exhibition in 1991

3.

Joe Magure of St Colman;s Lambeg in action during a bowls match in 1991

4.

The Charlotte Anderson Fund received a boost from the Dunmurry Business Association in 1991. At the cheque presentation are Alan Bell, Heather McKee, Dorothy Moffitt, and Charles Boardman

