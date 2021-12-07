Mrs. Kathleen Lowry and her Family at the Centenary Event held by Fourscore LOL 340. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni
Mrs. Kathleen Lowry and her Family at the Centenary Event held by Fourscore LOL 340. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

IN PICTURES: Orange Lodge marks 100 years of Northern Ireland

Fourscore LOL 340 recently held a special event to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland,

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:02 am

Dr. David Hume MBE gave a very informative talk on the formation of Northern Ireland and there was musical entertainment from Clara Wilson, Stephen McLoughlin and his daughter Gemma.

Alderman James Tinsley with his family including his Brother Colin who gave a video Presentation at the Centenary Event. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

The Mayor Alderman Stephan Martin, Gordon Young WM Fourscore True Blues LOL340 and Alderman James Tinsley. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Clara Wilson with Stephen McLoughlin and his daughter Gemma who provided the musical entertainment. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Dr. David Hume MBE gave a very informative talk on the formation of Northern Ireland. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

