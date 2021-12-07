IN PICTURES: Orange Lodge marks 100 years of Northern Ireland

Dr. David Hume MBE gave a very informative talk on the formation of Northern Ireland and there was musical entertainment from Clara Wilson, Stephen McLoughlin and his daughter Gemma.
Alderman James Tinsley with his family including his Brother Colin who gave a video Presentation at the Centenary Event. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
The Mayor Alderman Stephan Martin, Gordon Young WM Fourscore True Blues LOL340 and Alderman James Tinsley. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Clara Wilson with Stephen McLoughlin and his daughter Gemma who provided the musical entertainment. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
