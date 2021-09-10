Ballance House celebrates 30th anniversary

Paul Hewitt, Chairman of the UNZT Board of Directors, Ms Shannon Austin, New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, LCCC Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin & Mayoress, Brian McKnight, UNZT Patron, Jack Ballance Wallace, descendant of Premier John Ballance

Thirty years hence, on September 4, 2021, a lovely Ulster sunny afternoon, the Ulster New Zealand Trust celebrated that Anniversary with volunteers, members and guests.

A major part of the day was the official opening of a newly developed Exhibition, ‘Half a World Away from Here, the New Zealand Story’. Designed and researched by Mr Brian Mackey, former Curator of the Irish Linen Centre Lisburn Museum.

He explained that the Exhibition “presents a remarkably interesting and compelling story about Ulster people in New Zealand that deserves to be better known about and understood.

Ms Shannon Austin, New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner to the UK and Jack Ballance Wallace, descendant of Premier John Ballance cutting the ribbon at the front door of The Ballance House

“It is hoped this new Exhibition will contribute to the Trust’s ambition to achieve that purpose by attracting and engaging new audiences at the Ballance House”.

The Chairman of UNZT, Paul Hewitt, spoke of the significance of this Pearl Anniversary as something which represented not mainly the outer shell, but what was contained inside – a remarkable and priceless story of people and their amazing contributions from one small country to another major nation on the other side of the world.

He said that the new Exhibition signified the UNZT’s complete belief in the value of its mission at The Ballance House and its faith in taking a new step towards the future.

Mr Hewitt conveyed formal greetings received from Dilworth School, Auckland, the Royal School Dungannon whose former pupil founded it and gave New Zealand one of Ulster’s three Prime Ministers in Sir Edward Stafford, as well as from the NI First and Deputy First Ministers, from Ballance Agri-nutrients’ CEO in Wellington, and from other sponsors of the Exhibition.

Personal greetings and tributes were delivered from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin, the New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Ms Shannon Austin and the New Zealand Honorary Consul for Northern Ireland, Professor Sinclair Stockman.

The cutting of the ribbon was carried out by Mr Jack Ballance Wallace, who is a direct descendant of Premier John Ballance and the New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner who was presented with an Irish linen scarf kindly donated by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Visitor Information Centre.