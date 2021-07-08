Ulster hospital emergency department under enormous pressure says Trust

Ulster Hospital Emergency Department

“This is resulting in some patients waiting a very long time to be admitted to an inpatient bed,” the spokesperson continued. “We regret any delay in patients being treated, but priority is always given to those with life-threatening and emergency conditions.

“Whilst the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department remains under pressure we would encourage those with non-emergency conditions to consider other options of care. Further information can be found on the NI Direct website at - https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/how-use-your-health-services

“Our staff have gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure patients receive the highest quality of care during these significant pressures, and we would like to pay tribute to them for their hard work.

“Please try and stay safe and help reduce demand on our emergency services. Those requiring repeat prescriptions ahead of the bank holiday weekend should contact their GP directly to arrange.