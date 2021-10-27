Trust celebrates ‘Thank Your Cleaner Day’

Patient Experience staff pictured left to right: Andrea Jackson, Mark Clough, Operational Manager, Karen Dalzell, Jonathan Patton, Acting Chairman of the Trust, Eugene McFall, Stan Hewitt and Ellen Foulis, Patient Experience Supervisor

This was a perfect opportunity to connect with Patient Experience staff who work in our facilities, which include wards, clinics, community settings and office buildings. Our cleaners play a vital role in keeping our staff, patients and families safe and are often too busy to chat whilst going about their duties.

Jeff Thompson, Assistant Director of Patient Experience for the Trust said: “It is important we always recognise and value the incredible work of our cleaners, but especially during these turbulent times. The pandemic has shone a light on the vital role these hardworking ladies and gentlemen undertake every day to prevent the spread of infection, provide a warm and welcoming environment and thereby make our patient’s stay more comfortable: Thank you!”

Stan Hewitt, Patient Experience Staff Member said “We love being part of the team, knowing that we play a valuable role.”