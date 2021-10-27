Trust celebrates ‘Thank Your Cleaner Day’
The South Eastern HSC Trust recently celebrated ‘Thank Your Cleaner Day’ by encouraging Trust staff to let their cleaning staff know that they recognise and value their work.
This was a perfect opportunity to connect with Patient Experience staff who work in our facilities, which include wards, clinics, community settings and office buildings. Our cleaners play a vital role in keeping our staff, patients and families safe and are often too busy to chat whilst going about their duties.
Jeff Thompson, Assistant Director of Patient Experience for the Trust said: “It is important we always recognise and value the incredible work of our cleaners, but especially during these turbulent times. The pandemic has shone a light on the vital role these hardworking ladies and gentlemen undertake every day to prevent the spread of infection, provide a warm and welcoming environment and thereby make our patient’s stay more comfortable: Thank you!”
Stan Hewitt, Patient Experience Staff Member said “We love being part of the team, knowing that we play a valuable role.”
Jonathan Patton, Acting Chairman, South Eastern HSC Trust said “Every day a silent army marches across our sites, our wards, our offices and our public spaces, sterilizing, washing, cleaning, polishing and removing waste. They never seek the limelight and too often we take them for granted. Today is their day and we take time to recognise their massive contribution to making healthcare work. Thank you to all of you across our many sites and buildings - inside and out, we could not function without you.”