Stacey goes  the extra mile

Stacey Hosick from Lisburn is helping to rebuild lives after stroke by taking part in her very first Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association, on Sunday February 23 at Queens Sport, Upper Malone, Belfast.

Stacey was inspired to enter this year’s Resolution Run by her good friend Dale Biggerstaff, who is recovering from a devastating stroke in 2016 when he was just 42.

“Before his stroke Dale was such a terrific runner and had run so many marathons,” explained Stacey. “He’s incredible. He’s recovered so well now, that he’s started running again and has inspired me to take it up too.

“I tried to hide my running from Dale but he found out and now has me signed up to run in support of the Stroke Association. He’s great though and has encouraged me to push myself a bit further and try the 10K distance. I think it’s a great cause. I’m running not just because of Dale’s experience but my best friend’s dad also had a stroke and I know the Stroke Association has been there supporting his family too.

“As well as the Resolution Run in February, in May I’m planning to raise even more money for the Stroke Association by running the Belfast City Marathon with Dale as part of a relay team.”

You can support Stacey’s fundraising by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stacey-hosick-resolution-run-belfast-2020

To join the run, visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk.