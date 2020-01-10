St Columba’s at heart of the local community

St Columba’s Church in Derryvolgie has proved that it has a heart for community service after donating two life-saving defibrillators to be used in the local area.

The church Men’s Group, together with support from local firm Heartzine, raised funds to install a defibrillator in the church. Such was the enthusiasm for the project that donations continued to flood in, allowing the group to purchase further equipment.

Rev. James Boyd, rector of St Columba's, presents a defibrillator to Karen Campbell, proprietor of FROTH coffee shop

Derek Shuter from the St Columba’s Men’s Group explained: “Further generous donations and local support brought us another two defibrillators. These gave us the opportunity to provide a resource for use in the wider local community.”

St Columba’s values its location at the centre of the Derryvolgie community and the additional defibrillators provided an opportunity for the church to link with the local community in a practical way.

“Indeed, we were delighted to be able to renew a historic connection between church and community,” commented Rev. Boyd. “We are always conscious that our history as a church actually began in Moss Road in the heart of Derryvolgie. In fact, our first services were held some 60 years ago in the shop unit which is now occupied by Mace Supermarket.”

As a means of recognising this historic connection, St Columba’s was pleased to offer a defibrillator to the Mace supermarket for use in the Derryvolgie community.

A second defibrillator was presented to Froth coffee shop in the Skyline shops. Karen Campbell from Froth expressed her appreciation and her delight at the donation.