Resurgam Trust raise £8,100 in memory of former Mayor Ivan Davis

Gareth Davis (Ivan’s Son), Betty Davis (Ivan’s Wife), Lesley Haslem (Director of the Resurgam Trust), Amy Reynolds (Friends of the Cancer Centre) and Adrian Bird (Resurgam, Trust Director)

It was felt that many charities fundraising efforts would be adversely affected by Covid-19 however everyone at the Resurgam Trust believed they could still raise a significant amount by being imaginative with their fundraising activities, whilst sticking to the various government restrictions at the given time.

Adrian Bird Trust Director said, “We are delighted to hand over the incredible amount of £8,100, which was raised via a number of events including a quiz, mountain climb and our first ever golf day.

“It also makes it that bit more special that Betty and Gareth were able to join us at our official handover to Friends of the Cancer Centre as Ivan was a great friend to many of us in Community.”

Ana Wilkinson, Corporate Fundraising Manager from Friends of the Cancer Centre thanked the Trust for their support.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to Resurgam and all those people who helped raise this fantastic amount.

“All the money donated will directly benefit cancer patients in Northern Ireland and their families.

“Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to enhancing the quality of patient care for over 35 years now and we simply could not do this without the support of organisations like Resurgam and people in the local community.”

Everyone at the Resurgam Trust would like to thank everyone who either helped organise or supported them at any of the many events throughout the year.