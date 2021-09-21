Regular eye tests are vital

Jill Campbell, Optometry Director at Specsavers Lisburn

Jill Campbell, Optometry Director at Specsavers Lisburn, is highlighting the stark findings from a national report which shows there were 4.3 million fewer eye appointments during the pandemic – with 82,894 of missed appointments at Specsavers in Northern Ireland.

The State of the UK’s Eye Health Report 2021, commissioned by Specsavers in collaboration with leading eye health experts and charities, counts not only the additional financial burden now facing society as a result of the pandemic, but more worryingly, the very real cost to people’s sight.

Jill said: ‘As comprehensive as this report is, we, along with our colleagues and partners across the eye health sector, suspect these early findings are just the tip of the iceberg.