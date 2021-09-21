Regular eye tests are vital
EXPERTS warn the impact of the pandemic is a ‘ticking timebomb’ on eye health, as new data is released.
Jill Campbell, Optometry Director at Specsavers Lisburn, is highlighting the stark findings from a national report which shows there were 4.3 million fewer eye appointments during the pandemic – with 82,894 of missed appointments at Specsavers in Northern Ireland.
The State of the UK’s Eye Health Report 2021, commissioned by Specsavers in collaboration with leading eye health experts and charities, counts not only the additional financial burden now facing society as a result of the pandemic, but more worryingly, the very real cost to people’s sight.
Jill said: ‘As comprehensive as this report is, we, along with our colleagues and partners across the eye health sector, suspect these early findings are just the tip of the iceberg.
“The pandemic meant that eye care services in the UK were withdrawn, reduced or restricted, and despite Specsavers being open for care throughout the pandemic, our stores alongside other high street opticians, saw a drop of almost 25% in eye tests across the sector. Regular eye tests are so important. If people in Lisburn have missed their appointment during the pandemic, I urge them to book. We are still adhering to strict safety precautions in every one of our stores. It’s important people keep having regular appointments – even if they don’t think anything is wrong.”