PSNI take 10 ‘deadly’ heroin deals off the street - it ‘could have killed the user it was destined for’

Lives were saved in Northern Ireland today after PSNI officers stopped and searched a male in the Lisburn area and found a number of heroin deals.

A post on PSNI Lisburn Facebook page says: “It may look small but it contains 10 individual deals of heroin, each of which could kill the user that it was destined for.

The heroin lifted today by the PSNI

“This deadly stuff ruins the life of the users and the community they live in.

“The male is currently in custody awaiting a few tough questions.

“We can only do this job with the help of you in the community.

“Any suspicious behaviour you see that you believe may be linked to drugs contact us via the normal means and help us help you.

“#LisburnDST

#Drugsareformugs

#Getridofthegear”