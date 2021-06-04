Programme for cancer patients

Health Minister Robin Swann.

The ‘Cancer Prehabilitation Programme’ is an exercise, nutrition, emotional and wellbeing programme designed by a team of professionals and exercise experts based on latest research. The programme is a partnership between the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, Lisburn City & Castlereagh Council, Newry Mourne & Down Council, Ards and North Down Council, Belfast City Council, Macmillan Cancer Support and Ulster University.

The aim of the programme is to help patients cope with cancer treatment and feel better, physically and emotionally. It is designed to help people take an active role in their cancer care and live as well as possible with and beyond cancer.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Cancer patients have undoubtedly been impacted over this past year by COVID-19, but as we rebuild services I am not only keen that we deliver the same services but committed to building back better cancer services with improved outcomes in Northern Ireland.