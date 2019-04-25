Parking charges introduced at hospital

Following an extensive Public Consultation, car parking charges will be introduced at Lagan Valley Hospital from April 29 to provide safe and secure parking, and to reduce congestion and queuing on the site, which is leading to delays in people arriving for hospital appointments.

Full parking controls will be in place for the public, with staff access restricted to permit holders. The barrier controlled car park on the right hand side as you drive into the site will operate a Pay on Foot system. This requires the car park user to take a ticket at the entry barrier, and pay at a pay station before returning to their vehicle, and using this ticket to exit at the barrier. Later this year, a Pay & Display car park will be added at the rear of the site, costing 20 pence per 15 minutes, with a maximum stay of two hours.

Income generated goes to providing and maintaining safe and secure parking facilities. The Trust is also introducing parking enforcement at the hospital site to coincide with the introduction of traffic management measures.