Older generation urged to get active

Glenmore Activity Centre in Lisburn is home to the very unique Glenmore Fitness and Social Club, which aims to inspire people over the age of 55 to get active and improve their health and well-being.

The class has been in full swing for two years and has significantly grown in numbers with over 25 people attending each week.

Participants take part in a range of different activities, including, 1960s dance and circuits, followed by a much loved cuppa and a chat.

Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, David Burns would like to encourage the older generation across the City to get involved. He said: “This group is simply inspirational and proves that it is never too late to get exercising and meet new people.

“Glenmore Fitness and Social Club is an excellent initiative that continues to provide a valuable lifeline to participants by improving health and well-being and creating new friendships. Again, I would encourage everyone to come along and give it a go.”

Glenmore Fitness and Social Club meet every Tuesday from 11am to 12noon at Glenmore Activity Centre.