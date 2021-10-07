New sensory room opens at Hillhall short break facility

Margaret O’Kane, Director of Adult Services and Jayne McLarnon, Service User

The Dragons Den Awards are an annual event as part of the Staying Connected regional network that supports quality improvement in Social Work.

Hillhall were the overall winners and the £3000 prize money was used to purchase the sensory room equipment. The prize money is funded through the Department of Health via the Social Work Strategy.

Service user Jayne McLarnon and Manager Elizabeth Wade worked together with the service users to create a mood board for their pitch to the Dragons. Working together has made this an interactive and exciting experience while increasing moral during COVID-19. Winning the competition has allowed them to bring their concept into reality, creating a calming space that will benefit all the service users attending Hillhall. The equipment set up in the sensory room has the additional advantage of being portable to allow some service users to avail of the benefits while resting in their bedroom.

Jayne McLarnon, Service User enjoying the new sensory room