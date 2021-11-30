New pioneering treatment in Lagan Valley Hospital is a first for Ireland

Jacqueline Engelen (Surgical Manager), Alex Boricean (Deputy Theatre Manager), Sam Gray (Consultant Urologist) & Ita Hamill (Deputy Sister)

This new treatment offers men an innovative and minimally invasive approach for those suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

The Rezūm water vapour therapy harnesses the power of steam to shrink the obstructing prostate tissue, offering symptomatic relief from BPH.

This new treatment is carried out as a day procedure and no longer requires a hospital stay resulting in bed savings and a better experience for the patient.

The procedure is completed in a single visit.

Over time, the body’s natural healing response removes the dead cells, shrinking the prostate. With the extra tissue removed, the urethra opens and reduces BPH symptoms.

Most patients begin to experience symptom relief in as soon as two weeks, and maximum benefit may occur within three months.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is an enlargement of the prostate gland affecting about 50% of men by age 60, and up to 90% of men by age 85. This enlargement can compress the urethra, reducing the flow of urine from the bladder, and sometimes blocking it entirely.

The symptoms of BPH include:

• Urinary frequency

• Irregular flow

• Urgency

• Weak stream

• Straining

• Getting up at night to urinate

The benefits of the Rezum water vapour therapy for the patient includes the reduction in long-term medications and their potential side effects, symptomatic relief in as little as two weeks, preserves urinary and erectile function and no need for a permanent implant.

Patients can remain symptom free for up to three years.

Speaking about the introduction of the new treatment, Brian Duggan (Consultant Surgeon) said: “Surgical options for men with BPH have been extremely limited due to the pandemic, we are delighted to be able to offer men an innovative treatment that is less invasive and can be delivered as a day case.”