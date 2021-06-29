New Chief Exec at SE Trust

Roisin Coulter

Roisin moved back to Northern Ireland in 1992 and has devoted 34 years to Health and Social Care.

Roisin has been a member of the Trust’s Senior Management Team for the past nine years in the role of Director of Planning, Performance and Informatics.

Speaking after her appointment, Roisin said: “It is a privilege to be taking on this role.

“I enjoy working in the Trust and I am committed to the culture and values that we have developed.

“The Trust will ensure that we continue to do our very best for our patients, clients and families.

“Our staff strive to provide the highest quality of care and work tirelessly to support the health and wellbeing of our community.

“Their hard work and care is inspirational.

“This has been and continues to be a challenging time for Health and Social Care.

“I am proud to work with such dedicated colleagues.

“I am looking forward to leading the Trust and supporting the people we serve.“